Newcastle United

Premier League

Report: Newcastle keeping close eye on £30m man, could make summer move

John Verrall
Said Benrahma of Brentford looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Bristol City at Griffin Park on October 02, 2019 in Brentford, England.
Newcastle United have scouts watching Brentford forward Said Benrahma at the weekend.

Said Benrahma of Brentford celebrates with the match ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Hull City at Griffin Park on February 23, 2019 in Brentford, England.

According to the Northern Echo, Newcastle United sent scouts to Brentford at the weekend, as they pay close attention to Said Benrahma.

The Algerian winger is very much in-demand, with Newcastle identifying the 24-year-old as someone who could improve their attack massively.

Newcastle already have Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin, who are very direct.

 

But Steve Bruce feels that the skilful Benrahma could add creativity to their attacking ranks over the second half of the campaign.

It has been suggested by TeamTalk that Benrahma would cost £30 million if he was to move on from Brentford, but that could still prove a good price.

Said Benrahma of Brentford holds off Teddy Bishop of Ipswich Town during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Ipswich Town at Griffin Park on April 10, 2019 in Brentford,...

Newcastle scouts will almost certainly have been impressed by what they saw from Benrahma at the weekend.

Brentford beat Boro 3-2, with Benrahma showing some impressive touches throughout the match.

Benrahma now has eight goals and six assists to his name this term, with his form for Brentford making him one of the Championship’s stand out players and an appealing target for a number of Premier League sides.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

