Report: Newcastle keeping close eye on £30m man, could make summer move

Newcastle United have scouts watching Brentford forward Said Benrahma at the weekend.

According to the Northern Echo, Newcastle United sent scouts to Brentford at the weekend, as they pay close attention to Said Benrahma.

The Algerian winger is very much in-demand, with Newcastle identifying the 24-year-old as someone who could improve their attack massively.

Newcastle already have Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin, who are very direct.

But Steve Bruce feels that the skilful Benrahma could add creativity to their attacking ranks over the second half of the campaign.

It has been suggested by TeamTalk that Benrahma would cost £30 million if he was to move on from Brentford, but that could still prove a good price.

Newcastle scouts will almost certainly have been impressed by what they saw from Benrahma at the weekend.

Brentford beat Boro 3-2, with Benrahma showing some impressive touches throughout the match.

Benrahma now has eight goals and six assists to his name this term, with his form for Brentford making him one of the Championship’s stand out players and an appealing target for a number of Premier League sides.