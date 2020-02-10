Quick links

Report: Liverpool drop their asking price for star, could make £10m loss on him now

John Verrall
Dejan Lovren of Liverpool celebrates during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield on December 29, 2018 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren appears to be fourth choice central defender for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Dejan Lovren of Liverpool reacts during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on December 10, 2017 in Liverpool, England.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Liverpool have trimmed their asking price for Dejan Lovren by £4 million, with Jurgen Klopp’s side potentially set to lose the Croatian.

The Liverpool Echo claim that Lovren could look to leave Liverpool in the summer, as he has fallen down the pecking order.

Joe Gomez has forced Lovren out of Liverpool’s starting line-up, and Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip are also ahead of him in the pecking order.

 

The Reds could now look to cash in on the experienced defender, as Jurgen Klopp reshapes his squad in the summer.

Lovren has actually had a solid season in a Liverpool shirt when called upon, and it seems likely there will be plenty of suitors if he is made available.

Dejan Lovren of Liverpool celebrates during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield on December 29, 2018 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

At £10 million he would surely be an appealing addition to many, with Liverpool seemingly happy to try and make some money on their fringe players.

If Lovren does leave Liverpool this summer it will bring to an end his six year stay at Anfield, after he joined them in 2014 from Southampton for £20 million (BBC Sport). 

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

