Report: Liverpool drop their asking price for star, could make £10m loss on him now

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren appears to be fourth choice central defender for Jurgen Klopp's side.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Liverpool have trimmed their asking price for Dejan Lovren by £4 million, with Jurgen Klopp’s side potentially set to lose the Croatian.

The Liverpool Echo claim that Lovren could look to leave Liverpool in the summer, as he has fallen down the pecking order.

Joe Gomez has forced Lovren out of Liverpool’s starting line-up, and Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip are also ahead of him in the pecking order.

The Reds could now look to cash in on the experienced defender, as Jurgen Klopp reshapes his squad in the summer.

Lovren has actually had a solid season in a Liverpool shirt when called upon, and it seems likely there will be plenty of suitors if he is made available.

At £10 million he would surely be an appealing addition to many, with Liverpool seemingly happy to try and make some money on their fringe players.

If Lovren does leave Liverpool this summer it will bring to an end his six year stay at Anfield, after he joined them in 2014 from Southampton for £20 million (BBC Sport).