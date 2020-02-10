Quick links

Report: Liverpool already have plan to replace Spurs target; he won't cost a penny

Olly Dawes
Jurgan Klopp of Liverpool waves to fans after the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield on February 1, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool are reportedly planning to promote Curtis Jones this summer.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Liverpool are planning to promote Curtis Jones to their first team this summer as a replacement for Adam Lallana.

It's claimed that Liverpool are only expecting two players to move on this summer, as right back Nathaniel Clyne and playmaker Lallana are both out of contract.

Yet rather than go into the transfer market to replace them, it's believed that Jurgen Klopp will instead promote Neco Williams to replace Clyne, and Jones to replace Lallana.

 

Jones has impressed in the FA Cup this season, bagging two goals in three games whilst also making four other first-team appearances over the course of the campaign.

The 19-year-old can play wide or centrally, and Jurgen Klopp will hope to see the youngster develop into a real creative force for Liverpool's first team, especially after hitting 14 goals and six assists in just 17 games in Premier League 2 and the UEFA Youth League.

This again suggests that Liverpool no longer have plans to keep hold of Lallana, and knowing his replacement months ahead of his exit is another step towards the 31-year-old leaving Anfield.

Curtis Jones of Liverpool celebrates at full time during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Liverpool and Shrewsbury at Anfield on February 4, 2020 in Liverpool, England.

The Telegraph report that Tottenham want to sign Lallana on a free transfer this summer, but will face competition from Arsenal, Leicester City and West Ham United.

Spurs may feel that the writing is on the wall for Lallana with a plan in place for Jones, but that's only one part of the battle, as they will need to see off their Premier League rivals if they're to secure his signature.

Adam Lallana of Liverpool during the FA Cup Third Round match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on January 5, 2020 in Liverpool, England.

Olly Dawes

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

