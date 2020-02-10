Quick links

Report: Jurgen Klopp is now 'desperate' to sign £80m star for Liverpool

John Verrall
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp may have to break the club's record transfer fee to bring in Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen.

According to the Daily Express, Jurgen Klopp is now ‘desperate’ to sign Kai Havertz for Liverpool.

Liverpool have reportedly made Havert their top target this summer, as Klopp looks to improve his midfield options.

 

The Reds have dominated the Premier League this term, but there is already a recognition that they cannot stand still over the summer.

Liverpool did not make a particularly noteworthy signing last summer, but they could invest heavily at the end of the season.

And a move for Bayer Leverkusen’s Havertz is said to be on the agenda.

The Independent claim that Leverkusen want £80 million for Havertz, who is one of Germany’s brightest prospects.

Havertz has scored four goals and claimed two assists for Leverkusen this term, and he could add a goalscoring threat to Klopp's midfield options if he was to join.

The 20-year-old is an extremely well rounded player, and looks to have a hugely bright future ahead of him.

If Havertz was brought to Liverpool he would be in competition with the likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for a first-team place.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

