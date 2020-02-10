Report claims Chelsea v Liverpool battle for £55m speedster; Reds' January bid failed

Liverpool reportedly failed with a bid for Samuel Chukwueze.

According to France Football, Liverpool launched a €35million (£29.5million) bid for Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze in January.

It's claimed that even after signing Takumi Minamino from Red Bull Salzburg, Jurgen Klopp still wanted one more attacker in his ranks – and Chukwueze was the man in demand.

The report states that Liverpool made a cash bid of £29.5million in January, but Villarreal stood firm, rejecting the offer whilst effectively pointing to the huge €65million (£55million) release clause in his contract.

It's described as being a battle between Chelsea and Liverpool for the Nigerian winger now, and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool return, given the huge difference in valuations.

Chukwueze, 20, has only hit three goals and one assist in 22 La Liga games this season, but he remains one of the most exciting young wingers in Europe.

Primarily a right-sided winger who cuts in on his left foot, Chukwueze has great pace and dribbling ability, and he could be great competition for Mohamed Salah on the right flank if he can improve his end product.

One concern would be that Chukwueze is Nigerian. Liverpool will already lose Salah (Egypt) and Sadio Mane (Senegal) to the Africa Cup of Nations in January 2021, leaving them short of wingers.

Signing another winger should be a priority, but one who will be heading off to the same competition defies the point – and that has to be a concern for Liverpool if they do continue their pursuit of Chukwueze.