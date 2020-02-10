Report claims Arsenal likely to reignite interest in player Edu was allegedly keen on

Arsenal have been linked with Layvin Kurzawa.

A report in The Sun has suggested that Arsenal are still interested in Paris Saint-Germain defender Layvin Kurzawa.

It has been reported by the British tabloid that Premier League club Arsenal and Italian giants Juventus both want the left-back and are likely to return for him in the summer transfer window.

“PSG were keen to take the England international during the window when they feared French cap Layvin Kurzawa was leaving,” states the report in The Sun while claiming of PSG’s interest in Danny Rose, who is on loan at Newcastle United from Tottenham Hotspur.

“Both Juventus and Arsenal want Kurzawa and are likely to return for him this summer when it will be easier to do a deal.

“This would leave PSG needing a left-back and Rose will be top of their watchlist as he comes out of the shadows at Spurs.”

Arsenal’s January interest

The Sun reported in the middle of last month that Arsenal wanted to sign Kurzawa from PSG in the January transfer window.

It was claimed that the Gunners were planning to make a £6 million move for the 27-year-old, who is out of contract at PSG at the end of the season.

However, a report in Paris United towards the end of the window claimed that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta vetoed a move for the France international despite technical director Edu being keen on him.

No need for Layvin Kurzawa?

Despite The Sun’s suggestion that Arsenal could return for Kurzawa at the end of the season, there is an argument to be made that the Gunners do not need him.

Kieran Tierney is injured at the moment, but the former Celtic star will be the first-choice left-back for Arsenal in years to come.

Bukayo Saka has impressed at left-back when he has been played in that position, while Sead Kolasinac is under contract at the Gunners until the summer of 2022.