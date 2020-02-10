Report: Aston Villa already planning £12.5m move for red-hot striker - it's a big risk

Aston Villa are reportedly looking to sign Alexander Sorloth this summer.

According to Aksam, Aston Villa have now prioritised Trabzonspor striker Alexander Sorloth over Fenerbahce's Vedat Muriqi after a recent scouting mission.

It's claimed that Villa recently went scouting in Turkey, primarily for Fenerbahce hitman Muriqi, but came away from their 2-1 defeat at Trabzonspor impressed with Sorloth.

Sorloth scored Trabzonspor's equaliser on the night, and it's believed that Villa were so impressed that they're now focusing on him ahead of Muriqi this summer.

Trabzonspor can sign Crystal Palace loanee Sorloth permanently for €6million (£5million) this summer, and Villa would be expected to pay around €15million (£12.5million) to bring him immediately back to England.

Sorloth would represent a big risk for Villa

There's no question that Sorloth is enjoying a sensational season. 21 goals and six assists in 32 games for Trabzonspor have seen his stock rise over the course of the campaign, so it's no shock to see him attracting interest.

Sorloth is a huge, imposing presence at 6ft 4in tall, he's strong and not exactly a slouch across the ground, but his record at Palace will be a big concern.

The Norwegian joined the Eagles in January 2018, and scored just once in 20 games before being farmed out to Genk, where his record of five goals in 22 games wasn't exactly groundbreaking.

Maybe Sorloth has found his feet and it's all coming together for him now, but adding another striker without a proven Premier League record to Wesley and Mbwana Samatta is a big risk.

Sorloth's lack of impact in the Premier League is a red flag, as he showed little to suggest that his form in Turkey would be replicated back in the Premier League, so Villa fans would be forgiven for being a little concerned about this rumour.