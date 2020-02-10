Report: Arteta wants Arsenal to target exciting 21-year-old playmaker this summer

Arsenal are reportedly keen on Lyon star Houssem Aouar.

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has added Lyon playmaker Houssem Aouar to his wish list for the summer transfer window.

It's claimed that the likes of Leicester City's James Maddison and PSV Eindhoven's Mohammed Ihattaren are on the radar, but so is Aouar.

The report states that Aouar has 'admirers' at Arsenal, and Arteta could launch a move for the Frenchman at the end of the season.

Who is Houssem Aouar?

Aouar, 21, has come up through the ranks with Lyon, and has been a first-team regular since emerging in 2017, making a real name for himself.

A France Under-21 international with 16 caps and four goals to his name, Aouar is seen as a star of the future for France, whilst he cites Zinedine Zidane as a major influence on his game.

Technically-gifted and calm on the ball, Aouar is a superb passer who can pick apart defences, and that be just what Arsenal are looking for this summer.

Arsenal need creativity

Mesut Ozil's future at Arsenal is unclear, whilst Dani Ceballos will be returning to Real Madrid, so finding another creative midfielder has to be a priority for the Gunners.

Aouar isn't exactly a number 10, and usually plays a little deeper than that even though he can impact the game further forward, as seen with seven goals and six assists this season.

Aouar's creativity and potential make him an exciting target for Arsenal, but whether Arteta will be given the funds to sign him remains to be seen, as Lyon would surely demand a huge fee.