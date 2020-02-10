Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Report: Arsenal scouted 26-year-old once branded 'the new Ozil' last night

Olly Dawes
Hakan Calhanoglu of AC Milan scores his goal on free kick during the Serie A match between AC Milan and Hellas Verona at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on February 2, 2020 in Milan, Italy.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal reportedly scouted Hakan Calhanoglu on Sunday.

STADIO GIUSEPPE MEAZZA, MILAN, ITALY - 2020

According to Turkish-Football, Arsenal scouted AC Milan playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu against Inter Milan on Sunday night.

Milan were 2-0 up at half time in the Derby della Madonnina, but managed to lose 4-2 in a shocking collapse from Stefano Pioli's side.

Milan players won't have impressed many with their collapse, but it's suggested that Arsenal were taking another look at Calhanoglu ahead of the summer window.

 

How did he perform?

Calhanoglu started the game as a number 10, working behind Zlatan Ibrahimovic in a 4-4-1-1 setup from Pioli, and he did hit the crossbar with a powerful effort.

The Turkish international created two chances, but none of his shots or crosses were accurate, serving up a relatively disappointing performance.

The 26-year-old didn't have the influence on the game that Milan would have wanted, and that may be a concern for Arsenal as they look for a new playmaker.

Hakan Calhanoglu and Samu Castillejo of AC Milan Disappointed ,during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale and AC Milan at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on February 9, 2020 in Milan,...

Ozil's replacement?

Arsenal will be in the market for an attacking midfielder because Dani Ceballos will be heading back to Real Madrid, and Mesut Ozil's future seems rather unclear.

Signing Calhanoglu to replace Ozil would be interesting, as Roger Schmidt – Calhanoglu's boss at Bayer Leverkusen – told Goal in 2015 that he though Calhanoglu was 'the new Ozil'.

Calhanoglu hasn't lived up to that hype in recent years, but Arsenal are seemingly keeping close tabs on him ahead of Mikel Arteta potentially making a move this summer.

Hakan Calhanoglu of AC Milan scores his goal on free kick during the Serie A match between AC Milan and Hellas Verona at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on February 2, 2020 in Milan, Italy.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch