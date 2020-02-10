Report: Arsenal close to agreeing £5m deal for exciting summer signing

Le Havre could have created another midfield superstar in Pape Gueye with Premier League Arsenal reportedly battling AC Milan and Sevilla for the midfielder.

Arsenal could have their answer to N’Golo Kante breaking up play and starting attacks at the Emirates next season with Le Havre starlet Pape Gueye potentially on his way to the Emirates for around £5 million, according to Jeunes Footeaux.

Some of the greatest talents on the other side of the Channel have risen through the ranks at Le Havre. We’re talking Paul Pogba, Dimitri Payet, Benjamin Mendy, Steve Mandanda, Lassana Diarra.

And, at the age of just 21, it looks for all the world that Gueye will soon follow in the footsteps of an esteemed quintet.

An all-action midfielder who is equally comfortable snapping into tackles as he is spraying passes in all directions, the former France U19 has drawn plenty of comparisons with World Cup winner Kante in recent months – and with good reason.

Few had heard of Chelsea’s Mr Reliable before he rocked up at Leicester City in 2016 and Arsenal will be praying that, should they win the race for his signature, Gueye can make a similar impact in North London.

AC Milan, Udinese, Fiorentina and Sevilla are also batting their eyelashes in the youngster’s direction, the report adds, but Arsenal are 'very close' to winning the race with a £5 million deal on the cards.

And if this is the sort of player that Arsenal will be targeting in the Mikel Arteta-Edu Gaspar era, it bodes well for the future of one of European football’s great underachievers.

Gueye is the sort of malleable talent who Arteta can mould in his own image. And he wouldn’t break the bank either for an Arsenal side who can boast only a fraction of the spending power enjoyed by their Manchester-based rivals.