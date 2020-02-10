Report: Ajax reject £17m bid for rapid teenager as Tottenham Hotspur face big-name battle

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Ajax's Sergino Dest this season,

According to De Telegraaf, Ajax have rejected a €20million (£17million) bid from Bayern Munich for reported Tottenham Hotspur target Sergino Dest.

It's claimed that Ajax were looking for a fee of around €30million (£25million), meaning the German giants are just £8million away from securing a deal.

Yet it's even added that Ajax may be willing to meet in the middle at €26million (£22million), with Bayern now seemingly the favourites to land Dest at the end of the season.

Who is Sergino Dest?

Dest, 19, has been emerging in the Ajax ranks since joining from Almere City in 2012, and despite being born in the Netherlands, he has chosen to play for the United States internationally.

Dest has really emerged as a first-team player this season, picking up two goals and six assists in an impressive campaign, with Ajax having two top talents at right back in Dest and Noussair Mazraoui.

The teenager is very quick and technically impressive, showing the qualities for an attack-minded right back moving forward, and it's no great surprise that he's already attracting interest.

What about Tottenham?

Back in October, Bleacher Report claimed that Tottenham were tracking Dest closely ahead of a potential move to sign him in 2020, with a right back a top priority for Spurs.

As a young player with big potential, Dest makes sense for Spurs, but with Serge Aurier already at the club, it may be a surprise to see Jose Mourinho go with another attacking option at right back.

He has largely used a more defensive left back in Ben Davies, Japhet Tanganga or Jan Vertonghen, but with the more attack-minded Ryan Sessegnon also able to play there, Mourinho may prefer to bring in a defensive right back to provide balance.

The initial interest came under Mauricio Pochettino, but Dest's season has been so impressive that Spurs are surely still looking – and if Mourinho does want an attacking full back to compete with Aurier, Dest would be ideal, but Spurs face lofty competition from Bayern.