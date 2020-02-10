Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Report: £13m Liverpool player has still not returned to training

John Verrall
(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Xherdan Shaqiri of Liverpool during a training session at Melwood Training Ground on January 07, 2020 in Liverpool, England.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri has been struggling with injury for much of 2020 so far.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Xherdan Shaqiri of Liverpool during a training session at Melwood Training Ground on January 07, 2020 in Liverpool, England.

The London Evening Standard claim that Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri has still not returned to training.

Shaqiri has missed Liverpool’s last four games with injury, but the hope was that the £13 million Swiss international (BBC Sport) would return to action after the winter break.

Liverpool are next in action against Norwich City on Saturday, but Shaqiri’s chances of playing appear minimal.

 

In better news for the Reds, James Milner and Sadio Mane appear likely to feature.

Milner has battled his way back to health over the past few weeks, while Mane has recently reportedly ‘stepped up’ his recovery.

Mane’s recovery is particularly good news for Liverpool, as he is such a dangerous player.

Sadio Mane of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool FC at Molineux on January 23, 2020 in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom.

The Senegalese international has been one of the Reds’ most threatening attackers throughout the campaign so far.

Mane has scored 11 goals in 22 games, and claimed six assists in the Premier League so far.

Liverpool will be heavy favourites to beat Norwich at the weekend, as they look to continue their unbeaten run.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch