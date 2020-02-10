Report: £13m Liverpool player has still not returned to training

Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri has been struggling with injury for much of 2020 so far.

The London Evening Standard claim that Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri has still not returned to training.

Shaqiri has missed Liverpool’s last four games with injury, but the hope was that the £13 million Swiss international (BBC Sport) would return to action after the winter break.

Liverpool are next in action against Norwich City on Saturday, but Shaqiri’s chances of playing appear minimal.

In better news for the Reds, James Milner and Sadio Mane appear likely to feature.

Milner has battled his way back to health over the past few weeks, while Mane has recently reportedly ‘stepped up’ his recovery.

Mane’s recovery is particularly good news for Liverpool, as he is such a dangerous player.

The Senegalese international has been one of the Reds’ most threatening attackers throughout the campaign so far.

Mane has scored 11 goals in 22 games, and claimed six assists in the Premier League so far.

Liverpool will be heavy favourites to beat Norwich at the weekend, as they look to continue their unbeaten run.