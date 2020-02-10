Report: £13.5m Martinez signing rejects return to former club; Brands admitted plan to sell him

Everton striker Oumar Niasse has allegedly snubbed an exit route.

According to Championat in Russia, Everton striker Oumar Niasse has rejected a move back to former club Lokomotiv Moscow.

It's claimed that Lokomotiv wanted to bring Niasse back to Russia, more than four years since selling him to Everton for £13.5million (Telegraph) as Roberto Martinez lured him to the Premier League.

Lokomotiv wanted to take Niasse on loan up until the end of his Everton contract this summer, with a deal to sign him as a free agent teed up too.

However, Niasse wasn't a fan of the contract on offer at his former club, and decided to reject the move – but he could still return to Russia with another club.

There is still more than a week left of the Russian transfer window, meaning a move may still materialise, but Niasse has surprisingly rejected a move back to Lokomotiv.

He enjoyed a prolific spell there, scoring 19 times in 42 games to earn that move to Everton, where he has struggling to really nail down a first team place.

The Senegalese attacker has played just three Premier League games this season, with two substitute appearances coming under Carlo Ancelotti, but it still seems that he doesn't have a future at Goodison Park.

As quoted by Royal Blue Mersey last month, Marcel Brands admitted there was work ongoing to get Niasse out of the club, but no deal materialised before January 31st, meaning a move to Russia may be one last hope for Everton to get Niasse off the books.