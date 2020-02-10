Report: 13-assist star plotting exit amid claims Celtic finally want to sign him years after trial

Celtic target Niclas Eliasson appears to be plotting his exit from Bristol City.

According to the Bristol Post, Bristol City winger Niclas Eliasson is unwilling to sign a new deal at Ashton Gate amid speculation linking him with Celtic.

It's claimed that the Robins have activated a one-year option in Eliasson's contract, meaning he can't leave for free this summer and will be tied to the Robins until 2021.

Yet whilst they hope to use that time to get a new deal done, it's believed that Eliasson has no plans to sign a new deal and is expected to leave the club this summer.

His refusal to sign a new deal may force Bristol City into selling, as they won't want to lose him for nothing come the summer of 2021, and it could be perfect news for Celtic.

The Daily Record noted in January that Celtic were keen to sign Eliasson, but a move would likely only be possible at the end of the season with Bristol City reluctant to sell.

Now their hand is being forced, Celtic may have a golden chance to finally sign Eliasson, seven years since they took him on trial from Falkenbergs FF, at which point the young winger admitted that he enjoyed being with the Bhoys.

Neil Lennon was in charge of the first team then, so it's no great surprise that he has remained on the radar of the Bhoys boss, and his latest development gives Celtic a chance.

With Lazio and Villarreal also keen, it won't be easy for Celtic to land Eliasson, but this is the perfect second chance to finally sign him, with Eliasson seemingly plotting his exit.

The 24-year-old Swede has starred with three goals and 12 assists for Bristol City this season, impressing with his pace and crossing, with his left foot making him one of the most dangerous players in the Championship.