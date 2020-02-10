'Rangers are a much bigger team': Adrian Mutu backs £4m loanee to shine

Ianis Hagi joined Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers on loan last month.

Adrian Mutu is confident that Ianis Hagi will shine at Rangers, arguing that they're a 'much bigger team' than his parent club.

The Genk-owned playmaker joined the Gers on a half-season loan from the Belgian outfit in the January transfer window.

Subscribe

And it's a case of so far so good for the Rangers new boy, who scored an 84th-minute winner against Hibernian last week and dazzled away at Hamilton in a Scottish Cup clash this past weekend.

Mutu, Romania's Under-21 boss, is well aware of what a talent the youngster is, and the one-time Premier League player expects the son of the iconic Gheorghe to impress at Ibrox.

The former Chelsea attacker told The Record: "It's a good move for Ianis. Rangers are a much bigger team than Genk, who have never been a club with a lot of history.

"I think Ianis will show everyone, not just me because I know already, what a good player he is."

Genk signed Hagi for £4 million last summer [The Scottish Sun] and you can certainly see why.

Despite the fact it didn't really work out in Belgium, the former Ajax youth looks the real deal for Rangers and light Blues boss Steven Gerrard must be chuffed.

Gerrard had been lacking a penetrative, goalscoring force from attacking midfield and it looks like the 21-year-old might be a solution in that regard.