'Rangers are a much bigger team': Adrian Mutu backs £4m loanee to shine

Joseph Paintsil forward of Genk and Ianis Hagi midfielder of Genk react during the Jupiler Pro League match between RSC Anderlecht and Krc Genk on December 22, 2019 in Brussels, Belgium, 22
Ianis Hagi joined Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers on loan last month.

Adrian Mutu is confident that Ianis Hagi will shine at Rangers, arguing that they're a 'much bigger team' than his parent club.

The Genk-owned playmaker joined the Gers on a half-season loan from the Belgian outfit in the January transfer window.

And it's a case of so far so good for the Rangers new boy, who scored an 84th-minute winner against Hibernian last week and dazzled away at Hamilton in a Scottish Cup clash this past weekend.

Mutu, Romania's Under-21 boss, is well aware of what a talent the youngster is, and the one-time Premier League player expects the son of the iconic Gheorghe to impress at Ibrox.

 

The former Chelsea attacker told The Record: "It's a good move for Ianis. Rangers are a much bigger team than Genk, who have never been a club with a lot of history.

"I think Ianis will show everyone, not just me because I know already, what a good player he is."

Genk signed Hagi for £4 million last summer [The Scottish Sun] and you can certainly see why.

Despite the fact it didn't really work out in Belgium, the former Ajax youth looks the real deal for Rangers and light Blues boss Steven Gerrard must be chuffed.

Gerrard had been lacking a penetrative, goalscoring force from attacking midfield and it looks like the 21-year-old might be a solution in that regard.

Ianis Hagi (R) of Romania is challenged by Nikola Vlasic of Croatia during the 2019 UEFA U-21 Group C match between Romania and Croatia at San Marino Stadium on June 18, 2019 in Serravalle,...

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

