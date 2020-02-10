'Quality, class act': Clyde boss raves about two Celtic players

Neil Lennon's Celtic beat Danny Lennon's Clyde in the Scottish Cup with Olivier Ntcham, Scott Brown and Vakoun Issouf Bayo scoring for The Hoops.

Scott Brown and Olivier Ntcham stepped up to the plate as Celtic beat Clyde 3-0 in the Scottish Cup on Sunday and home boss Danny Lennon had only positive words to say the Hoops’ midfield duo, speaking to Premier Sports.

A club struggling in the third tier knew they had one hell of a challenge on their hands if they wanted to replicate that famous triumph of 2006.

And Clyde’s hopes weren’t helped by Celtic fielding an almost full-strength side at Broadwood Stadium, the likes of Ryan Christie, James Forrest, Moi Elyounoussi and Christopher Jullien featuring from the off.

Ntcham fizzed a trademark long-range shot into the corner to give Celtic an early lead and captain fantastic Brown added a second soon after, before seldom-seen striker Vakoun Issouf Bayo put the cherry on the cake in stoppage time.

And Lennon singled out two players for praise at full-time, while hailing the quality and professionalism of Celtic’s performance.

“The patience and quality that Celtic have, moving the ball, making the right decisions, and then; bang! It just shows you the gulf between the two clubs,” said Lennon, who has described Celtic as the best team in the country.

“Even in these conditions they can still play and that is the gulf between the two sides.

“It’s a good strike from Ntcham, he really showed good quality today. And Scott Brown; class act.”

Ntcham has not been immune from criticism in recent months with match-winning displays like that away at Lazio in the autumn proving to be rather few and far between of late.

But this was much better from a mercurial Frenchman with all the ability in the world.