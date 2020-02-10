How to get Gmax Toxtricity in Pokémon Sword and Shield before the event ends

A guide for how to get Gmax Toxtricity in Pokémon Sword and Shield from a Max Raid Battle before its event ends next month.

Pokémon Sword and Shield is receiving DLC this year for the series' first time ever. However, before Game Freak's first expansion arrives in June, players have the opportunity to get Gmax Toxtricity from Max Raid Battles for the price of nada thanks to a month-long event that has now begun.

Game Freak's Pokémon Sword and Shield was widely criticised by the series' fanbase prior to its launch, but the battle cries for boycotts turned out to be fruitless as it's recently been revealed that the 'controversial' instalment had sold a whopping 16 million copies in just two months.

For those of you who are continuing to enjoy the game after its November release (despite the ensuing disgruntlements from some of the community), below you'll discover how to get Gigantimax Toxtricity before March comes about.

Pokémon Sword and Shield Gmax Toxtricity release date

Gmax Toxtricity was released into the Wild Area of Pokémon Sword and Shield on February 6th.

However, although it's been a few days since then, you needn't worry about it disappearing anytime too soon as it will be available to catch until March 8th at 15:59 PST.

This means you have just under a month left to confront the beasty.

How to get Gmax Toxtricity in Pokémon Sword and Shield

You must update your Wild Area in order to get Gmax Toxtricity in Pokémon Sword and Shield.

This update should occur automatically provided your Nintendo Switch is successfully connected to the internet. However, if the update doesn't happen by itself, you can manually update your Wild Area by proceeding to Mystery Gift and then Get The Wild Area News.

Once the update is downloaded, you can then explore the Wild Area in search of the Gigantimax Toxtricity. You must be on the lookout for Pokémon dens that are emitting either a red or purple beam of light.

Approaching and selecting a den will show a black silhouette of the Pokémon hidden inside. Coming across a Gmax Toxtricity will take some time and require patience, but you can always try changing a den's Pokémon by using a Wishing Piece.

Pokémon Sword and Shield - Gmax Toxtricity location

There isn't a specific location in the Wild Area for where to find and get Gmax Toxtricity in Pokémon Sword and Shield.

This means you'll just have to keep searching Pokémon dens with red and purple beams of light until you eventually encounter Gigantimax Toxtricity.

Game Freak have provided two versions of the Pokémon. Players who purchased Sword will encounter the Amped Form which is purple and yellow, whereas Shield players will get the Low Key form which is purple and blue.

In addition to the differences in colour, Amped has the Plus ability which increases Special Attack Damage by 50%, meanwhile the Low Key form comes with the same ability but for Minus.

Pokémon Sword and Shield is available on Nintendo Switch.