'Please come home': Some Arsenal urge Arteta to re-sign 29-year-old

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta may want to upgrade his midfield options, and Aaron Ramsey could reportedly be up for sale.

Arsenal fans have suggested bringing Aaron Ramsey back to the Emirates Stadium, after reports that he could make a swift exit from Juventus.

Ramsey only left Arsenal last summer, as he made an emotional departure from the Emirates Stadium.

His move to Juve hasn’t worked out brilliantly yet, as the Welsh international has struggled for game time this term.

Tuttosport now suggest that he could be made available for transfer in the summer.

And some Arsenal fans suggest that bringing Ramsey would be a smart move for Mikel Arteta to make.

Deffo! He is an Arsenal man and it wouldn't take long for him to settle like Peppe — Paul Rich (@PaulRic31356574) February 9, 2020

Yes 100 percent. And make the man captain! — Adam Clinton (@adamclinton20) February 9, 2020

Arsenal should Loan him with an option to buy. This guy misses home, let him come back and play for the club he loves the most.

Hopefully Juve wins the Champions so he could get that medal — Zwai_777 (@ZQungqu) February 9, 2020

I can’t stand seeing him sat on the bench at Juventus. Bring Aaron Ramsey back home. #BringBackAaronRamsey pic.twitter.com/tD762EDqR1 — ♣️ (@AFCMax9) February 9, 2020

Bring him back — Olateju (@PepeSZN__) February 9, 2020

Id have Ramsey back in a heartbeat . He is better than every midfield we have ⚽️ https://t.co/LtzO5aGQm2 — steve kay afc (@steveafc71) February 9, 2020

The Aaron Ramsey situation is intriguing. I still think there’s a place in the Juventus side with him. But if they want to sell him then I wonder where he goes?



I’d love him back at Arsenal but if he’s on 400k a week there’s no chance that happens. — Met. (@AFCMet) February 9, 2020

If Ramsey did return to Arsenal he would bolster their midfield options.

The Gunners have lacked a goalscoring midfielder this term, and Ramsey could fit in well with Arteta’s system.

The Spaniard has worked hard to get Arsenal pressing with more intensity, and Ramsey would have the energy required to fit in with the new Gunners boss’s style of play.

Whether Ramsey would be open to a return to North London remains to be seen though, as Arsenal may not be able to offer him European football next term.