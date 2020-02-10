Quick links

'Please come home': Some Arsenal urge Arteta to re-sign 29-year-old

Mikel Arteta the manager
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta may want to upgrade his midfield options, and Aaron Ramsey could reportedly be up for sale.

Aaron Ramsey of Juventus celebrates after scoring the equalizing goal during the Serie A match between Juventus and Hellas Verona at Allianz Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Turin, Italy.

Arsenal fans have suggested bringing Aaron Ramsey back to the Emirates Stadium, after reports that he could make a swift exit from Juventus.

Ramsey only left Arsenal last summer, as he made an emotional departure from the Emirates Stadium.

His move to Juve hasn’t worked out brilliantly yet, as the Welsh international has struggled for game time this term.

 

Tuttosport now suggest that he could be made available for transfer in the summer.

And some Arsenal fans suggest that bringing Ramsey would be a smart move for Mikel Arteta to make.

If Ramsey did return to Arsenal he would bolster their midfield options.

The Gunners have lacked a goalscoring midfielder this term, and Ramsey could fit in well with Arteta’s system.

The Spaniard has worked hard to get Arsenal pressing with more intensity, and Ramsey would have the energy required to fit in with the new Gunners boss’s style of play.

Whether Ramsey would be open to a return to North London remains to be seen though, as Arsenal may not be able to offer him European football next term.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

