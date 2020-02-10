Player says he had to train with Celtic reserves before exit

Scott Sinclair left Celtic for Preston North End in January.

Scott Sinclair has told BBC Sport that he had to train with the Celtic reserves at times this season before his move to Preston North End in the January transfer window.

The former Aston Villa and Chelsea winger joined Preston in the Championship in England from Scottish Premiership giants Celtic last month.

The 30-year-old has looked back on his exit from the Hoops, and he has admitted that it was hard for him not to play regularly.

Sinclair told BBC Sport: “Scoring 60 goals in three seasons and before you know it, you are sometimes training with the reserves, with whichever reason that was.

"So that was hard to take, but I had to sort of dig in and stay professional, which I did. But it was a very tough time for me in the last stages.”

Stats

Sinclair joined Celtic from Villa in the summer of 2016 for a transfer fee reported by The Guardian to be worth £3 million.

The former Manchester City winger soon established himself as an important player for the Hoops and was brilliant under then-manager Brendan Rodgers.

The winger was a key figure in the Glasgow giants winning the domestic treble for the past three seasons, and scored 62 goals in 167 appearances, according to BBC Sport.

Sinclair was able to make just two substitute appearances in the Scottish Premiership, one substitute appearance in the Scottish League Cup, and played 90 minutes in the Europa League for Celtic this season, according to WhoScored.

According to WhoScored, Sinclair has made four starts and one substitute appearance in the Championship already for Preston, scoring one goal in the process.