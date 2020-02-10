Photos: Rarely-seen £25m star spotted in Arsenal training

Kieran Tierney took part in Arsenal training this morning it seems.

Arsenal were put through their paces in Dubai this morning and an exciting face was spotted in training.

Kieran Tierney has barely played for the Gunners since his £25 million move from Celtic last summer [BBC Sport].

So far, Tierney, who arrived in North London injured, has managed 299 minutes of Premier League football since August.

His latest setback came in December when he was ruled out until March with a shoulder injury.

But it looks like the left-back is on the comeback trail once again after joining in with Mikel Arteta's session today.

Here are some photos from their training camp in Dubai:

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Arsenal need Tierney back as soon as possible.

Bukayo Saka has done well as a stand-in left-back, considering he's a winger, while Sead Kolasinac is also out through injury.

The Gunners are 10th in the Premier League table but, despite their top-four bid looking dead in the water, Arteta's side are still competing in the FA Cup and Europa League.

The North Londoners visit Portsmouth in a fifth-round game on March 3, after facing Olympiacos in the second round of the Europa League later this month.