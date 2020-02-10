PES 2020 data pack 4.0 - release date and new player faces for Wayne Rooney and Wesley

Wayne Rooney of Derby County during the Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea City and Derby County at the Liberty Stadium on February 08, 2020 in Swansea, Wales.
Konami have announced data pack 4.0 for PES 2020 which will provide new player faces for the likes of Wayne Rooney and Wesley.

PES 2020 (or eFootball) is arguably once again the best game of the year for football hooligans to play while praying - once again - for the next instalment of FIFA to be worthwhile. Konami's title has a lot of pros in comparison to EA's such as better gameplay, superior manager mode and even prettier graphics in some cases. There's always been a licensing issue with the series, but the game is adding even more player faces via data pack 4.0 which will include Wayne Rooney and Wesley.

Data Pack 3.0 was released for PES 2020 back in December 2019. It provided over 30 news faces, as well as stadium and kit updates. Konami have announced today that Data Pack 4.0 will follow on this week, and so far only a few player faces have been revealed.

Below you'll discover what has been shared about the pack's release date and its contents.

PES 2020 data pack 4.0 release date

An official release date hasn't been shared for the PES 2020 data pack 4.0.

However, Konami did announce on February 10th that the data pack will go live the very same week.

This means you should expect the download to arrive in just a matter of days.

PES 2020 data pack 4.0 new player faces

Konami have revealed some of the new players faces that will be added to PES 2020 via Data Pack 4.0.

These new player faces include Derby County's Wayne Rooney and Aston Villa's Brazilian striker, Wesley.

In addition to the above players, there will also be a new player face for Sheffield United's on loan goalkeeper, Dean Henderson (a.k.a. the goalkeeper who should replace Jordan Pickford as England's number one).

Lastly, it was also shared that Valentino Lazaro - a January signing for Newcastle - will be a part of the pack, too.

Wayne Rooney is obviously the headline attraction for this pack as, despite now playing in the Championship with Derby County, he's still a football megastar and Manchester United royalty.

PES 2020 is available on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

