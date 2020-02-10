Quick links

'Pay £300m, he's unbelievable': Some Reds fans urge Klopp to sign star after his display

John Verrall
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is said to be a big fan of Kylian Mbappe.

Liverpool fans have urged Jurgen Klopp to make a move for Kylian Mbappe after his latest display for PSG.

The Telegraph have reported how Mbappe is Jurgen Klopp’s dream signing at Liverpool, and it seems many Reds fans are similarly hopeful of the French international attacker joining.

 

Mbappe excelled last night, as PSG ran out 4-2 winners over Lyon.

The World Cup winner scored PSG’s second goal of the night with a superb finish, and Liverpool fans who were watching were urging Klopp to make a move in the summer.

If Mbappe was to join Liverpool it would be a frightening addition for them to make.

Liverpool have dominated the Premier League this term, and with Mbappe they would only be a greater threat.

Mbappe has scored 83 goals in 114 games for PSG, despite only being 21-years-old and his pace would make him an ideal fit for Klopp’s side.

If Liverpool were to sign Mbappe they would have to pay a huge sum, meaning the transfer may only be possible if one of their key attackers such as Sadio Mane or Mo Salah were to leave.

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

