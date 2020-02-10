'Pay £300m, he's unbelievable': Some Reds fans urge Klopp to sign star after his display

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is said to be a big fan of Kylian Mbappe.

Liverpool fans have urged Jurgen Klopp to make a move for Kylian Mbappe after his latest display for PSG.

The Telegraph have reported how Mbappe is Jurgen Klopp’s dream signing at Liverpool, and it seems many Reds fans are similarly hopeful of the French international attacker joining.

Mbappe excelled last night, as PSG ran out 4-2 winners over Lyon.

The World Cup winner scored PSG’s second goal of the night with a superb finish, and Liverpool fans who were watching were urging Klopp to make a move in the summer.

I dont care, sign mbappe up, pay 300 million @LFC hes unbelievable — stevie (@lfc_stevie1) February 9, 2020

Kylian Mbappe! What a player.. if @LFC cam pull that signing off, god knows how long we can conquer European football.. @DaveOCKOP — Enda Curran (@EndaCurran1) February 9, 2020

With Trent and Curtis supplying him with passes. That's a 10+ years dominance.. — Big Poppa (@Jacksoo100) February 10, 2020

Mbappe come to lfc please — Hif (@hifhifhif_) February 9, 2020

If Liverpool sign Mbappé and Werner I’m the summer, it’s over for everyone — oN Perqa (@Perqaa) February 9, 2020

Serious serious player — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) February 9, 2020

If Mbappe was to join Liverpool it would be a frightening addition for them to make.

Liverpool have dominated the Premier League this term, and with Mbappe they would only be a greater threat.

Mbappe has scored 83 goals in 114 games for PSG, despite only being 21-years-old and his pace would make him an ideal fit for Klopp’s side.

If Liverpool were to sign Mbappe they would have to pay a huge sum, meaning the transfer may only be possible if one of their key attackers such as Sadio Mane or Mo Salah were to leave.