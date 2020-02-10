‘Overrated’, ‘Quality footballer’: Some fans divided after hearing Liverpool speculation

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana is reportedly on Leicester City’s radar.

Leicester City fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana.

According to The Telegraph, Leicester are among a number of clubs interested in signing Liverpool midfielder Lallana in the summer transfer window.

The England international is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season, and the Gunners reportedly want to secure his services on a free transfer.

Leicester fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation regarding Lallana.

Below are some of the best comments:

One of the most overrated players around. Skillful and has the right attribute but the lack of a football brain leads to him inevitably taking too many touches at key times. — Kieran (@KieranKoogan) February 7, 2020

You should never, ever sign players that feel they’re doing you a favour by “dropping down”. Not a good signing IMO. — Oliver (@frankslancs) February 7, 2020

Old, injury prone. Not needed. — Ade White (@ade_white) February 7, 2020

Disagree... we need a lot of players for the champions league. Players with with experience. I think he would be a good signing... dependent on price. — T/DC ItsNotJimsRemit (@ItsNotJimsFault) February 8, 2020

If Lallana comes@in on a free he will want mega wages, might upset the balance, also he is injury prone and not sure he would add that much in terms of quality. Would be a squad player for@me — jonotowers (@jonotowers) February 8, 2020

Should have tried to sign him 3-4 years ago tbh — ninety-six (@ninety_six96) February 7, 2020

He’s injury prone and 31 years old. Yes he’s been good on his day in the past. IMO We should be signing players that are younger and hungry to keep us at the level we are at now. Would any of the “Top 6” sign him. ? — Brakey (@brakey7) February 7, 2020

Adam Lallana at Leicester City on a free would be ****ing awesome. #lcfc @officialAL20 — Robert Coe (@RobertACoe) February 9, 2020

Good signing for Leicester City?

Lallana is a very good midfielder with extensive experience in the Premier League and in the Champions League, and he would be a good member of the squad at Leicester if they finish in the top four this season.

However, James Maddison is the creator-in-chief at Leicester, and Lallana would struggle to get into the team, although Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers worked with him at Liverpool.

The Foxes are third in the Premier League table at the moment with 49 points from 25 matches.