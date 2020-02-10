Quick links

‘Overrated’, ‘Quality footballer’: Some fans divided after hearing Liverpool speculation

Subhankar Mondal
Liverpool's Adam Lallana celebrates after the FA Cup Third Round match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on January 5, 2020 in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana is reportedly on Leicester City’s radar.

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana protects himself against Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at the Tottenham...

Leicester City fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana.

According to The Telegraph, Leicester are among a number of clubs interested in signing Liverpool midfielder Lallana in the summer transfer window.

The England international is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season, and the Gunners reportedly want to secure his services on a free transfer.

Leicester fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation regarding Lallana.

Below are some of the best comments:

 

Good signing for Leicester City?

Lallana is a very good midfielder with extensive experience in the Premier League and in the Champions League, and he would be a good member of the squad at Leicester if they finish in the top four this season.

However, James Maddison is the creator-in-chief at Leicester, and Lallana would struggle to get into the team, although Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers worked with him at Liverpool.

The Foxes are third in the Premier League table at the moment with 49 points from 25 matches.

Adam Lallana of Liverpool during the FA Cup Third Round match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on January 5, 2020 in Liverpool, England.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

