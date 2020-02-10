Our View: £30m star posts picture that'll excite Liverpool fans

Sadio Mane looks to be on the comeback trail for Liverpool.

It really is an embarrassment of riches at Liverpool right now.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admitted last weekend that the Premier League title race was effectively over, as the Reds moved 22 points clear at the summit.

Liverpool had just thumped Southampton 4-0 at Anfield and, more impressively, it was without one of their best players.

Sadio Mane, a £30 million signing in 2016 [The Telegraph], hasn't kicked a ball for the Merseyside giants since the win at Wolves on January 23.

But the Senegalese bullet is fit again and back in training it seems, based on the photo that he posted on Instagram earlier this evening:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sadio Mane (@sadiomaneofficiel) on Feb 10, 2020 at 7:55am PST

It's very exciting for Liverpool if the former Southampton winger is back in action because, well, there's still two more competitions left to win.

Jurgen Klopp's side are still in the Champions League and FA Cup, meaning that they're still on for the treble and somebody like Mane - who has 13 goals in all competitions this season - could definitely help them achieve it.

Klopp's troops have a two-legged affair with Atletico Madrid in the last 16 of the competition, while they also visit Chelsea in the fifth round of the FA Cup on March 3.