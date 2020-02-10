'One hell of a player': Tony Cascarino raves about Everton ace who left him baffled amid rumours

Everton forward Richarlison was seemingly the subject of a bid from Spanish giants Barcelona last month.

Tony Cascarino has lauded Richarliosn as 'one hell of a player' despite being baffled by rumours about Everton rejecting an offer from Barcelona for his services last month.

Speaking to Weekend Sports Breakfast on TalkSport (09/02/2020 at 06:15 am), Cascarino was full of praise for Richarlison after he helped Everton secure all three points against Crystal Palace over the weekend.

"Richarlison was superb," Cascarino told TalkSport. "I did think about Richarlison because when that story broke at the end of the transfer window about Richarlison, Barcelona and £85 million.

"Lots of people, including myself, scoffed at the idea of really that much money? But if you go back to how well he has played this season and how much they have spent on him in £40 million. Richarlison is one hell of a player, at the moment.

"He is so dangerous. He is clearly Everton's best player by quite a long way."

Sky Sports reported towards the back end of the January transfer window that Everton had rejected a mammoth £85 million bid from Barcelona for Richarlison's services.

It was news that surprised many from the Spanish giants putting in such a huge bid for a player not yet proven on the European stage, and the Toffees then rejecting that offer.

Whilst Richarlison is yet to showcase what he is all about on a much higher stage, his performances are certainly pushing Everton towards their target and with him, their chances of finishing in a European spot do increase.

Over the weekend, he netted a superb solo goal to help Carlo Ancelotti's side climb further up the table, as their abject start to the season is slowly being forgotten about.

Over the course of the season, Richarlison has played 29 games in all competitions, scoring 11 goals and supplying his teammates with four assists [transfermarkt].