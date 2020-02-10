‘Obsessed with us’: Some Liverpool fans slam £43m player after latest comments

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are set to displace Manchester City as the Premier League champions this season.

Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva’s comments about their team.

Silva has praised Liverpool for the way they are performing in the Premier League this season, and believe that the Reds are one of the best sides in the world.

The 25-year-old Portugal international has also suggested that little details have gone in favour of Jurgen Klopp’s side, who are as many as 22 points clear of defending champions and second-placed City.

Silva told Sky Sports: “Liverpool haven't surprised me, they're one of the best sides in the world and we knew they were going to be strong this season. It’s not just luck, they have a lot of merit but with the little details, everything went their way.

"In my first season here when we broke all the records and finished with 100 points, I remember winning three or four games in the 93rd or 94th minute and sometimes things go your way. Sometimes the ball that goes to the post and goes wide sometimes goes to the post and goes in.

"Last season, when we played Liverpool at home, John Stones cleared the ball off the line by a millimetre so these things sometimes make a difference."

Below are some of the best comments:

Totally agree with Bernardo here as @LFC are lucky. I mean with a bit more luck City would be 10 points in front now,which would make a 32 point swing..... https://t.co/ZOEdxuyGzT — INTERNATIONAL TREBLE WINNERS 2019 (@appydaze70) February 9, 2020

Hahahahaha I’ve never seen any of our lads this bitter after everything that’s gone against us the past few years, Bunch of entitled brats them lot. — Jay. (@libpool6) February 9, 2020

Whatever. Don’t expect City to be honourable anyways — Sammy Liddell (@sammyliddell929) February 9, 2020

He's always complaining and whining about something on and off the pitch....phew. — Ken A. (@kenny_mannie) February 9, 2020

"never had it so easy "



We play the same teams — LFC7610 (@LFC7610) February 9, 2020

They were lucky last season ( .3cm? ) .

We are just head and shoulders above them this season . Not lucky..... just miles better — Wee Les (@McmasterLes) February 9, 2020

They're actually so spoiled. Love our squad, no matter what happens we just get on with it and win it the following year — (@WhatAHetSon) February 9, 2020

Wow! @ManCity are really pushing hard for another title this season. They might just displace @Everton as the new ‘bitters’! #YNWA #22points #MindTheGap — Mark Ashton (@MarkAshton_7) February 9, 2020

This club and its players are obsessed with us

Their manager is always talking about us

Their players are always talking about us



You've got to commend Klopp for having our players grounded and focused only on us — Jumpman (@Cappo_lfc) February 9, 2020

Set for Premier League title triumph

Liverpool have drawn just one game and have not lost any in the Premier League so far this season, and it is hard to see them slipping up in the coming weeks and months.

It is only a matter of time before the Merseyside outfit clinch the league title this season.