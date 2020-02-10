Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

‘Obsessed with us’: Some Liverpool fans slam £43m player after latest comments

Subhankar Mondal
Manchester City's Bernardo Silva in action during training at Manchester City Football Academy on February 03, 2020 in Manchester, England.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are set to displace Manchester City as the Premier League champions this season.

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva in action during training at Manchester City Football Academy on February 03, 2020 in Manchester, England.

Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva’s comments about their team.

Silva has praised Liverpool for the way they are performing in the Premier League this season, and believe that the Reds are one of the best sides in the world.

The 25-year-old Portugal international has also suggested that little details have gone in favour of Jurgen Klopp’s side, who are as many as 22 points clear of defending champions and second-placed City.

 

Silva told Sky Sports: “Liverpool haven't surprised me, they're one of the best sides in the world and we knew they were going to be strong this season. It’s not just luck, they have a lot of merit but with the little details, everything went their way.

"In my first season here when we broke all the records and finished with 100 points, I remember winning three or four games in the 93rd or 94th minute and sometimes things go your way. Sometimes the ball that goes to the post and goes wide sometimes goes to the post and goes in.

"Last season, when we played Liverpool at home, John Stones cleared the ball off the line by a millimetre so these things sometimes make a difference."

Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the comments from Silva, who joined City from AS Monaco in the summer of 2017 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £43 million.

Below are some of the best comments:

A dejected Bernardo Silva of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 2, 2020 in London,...

Set for Premier League title triumph

Liverpool have drawn just one game and have not lost any in the Premier League so far this season, and it is hard to see them slipping up in the coming weeks and months.

It is only a matter of time before the Merseyside outfit clinch the league title this season.

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva in action during training at Manchester City Football Academy on February 03, 2020 in Manchester, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch