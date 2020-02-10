'Not only Bamford': Sky Sports pundit calls out Leeds players in numerous positions as the 'big issue'

Leeds United could drop out of the Championship's top-two on Tuesday night if they drop points at Brentford.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has called out Leeds United's 'centre-backs', 'wide players' and midfielder Mateusz Klich, as players who are the 'big issue' amongst all the talk about Patrick Bamford.

Speaking to Sky Sports Football (08/02/2020 at 7:55 pm), Hasselbaink, made it clear that it's 'not only Bamford', who is the problem, as he thinks that those outside of the Leeds striker need to 'chip in with goals'.

"That is the problem, the other players not chipping in," Hasselbaink told Sky Sports. "Bamford, everybody is talking about Bamford, it is not only Bamford. It is the wide players. It is the centre-halves that have to chip in with goals.

"Klich last season was scoring, left right and centre, it's not happening! That, for me, is a big issue."

Perhaps for once, Bamford wasn't the centre of criticism when Leeds suffered an away defeat at Nottingham Forest over the weekend, which brought the play-off chasers closer to the top-two.

Bamford is a marmite-like figure at Leeds and has come under massive criticism for missing a number of guilt-edge chances for a Whites side that creates so many opportunities.

But those in and around him are also struggling to put the ball into the back of the net, with summer signing Helder Costa simply not showing the form he showed at Wolves.

Or Klich's goals drying up, or defensive-minded players perhaps not chipping in with those useful goals. Either way, it has been a tough number of months for Leeds who are now looking over their shoulder.

The big positive is that amongst all the negativity and worry, Leeds are still sitting in the automatic places and a win on Tuesday night at Brentford would change the mood once more. But defeat for Leeds and then they will drop out of the top-two.