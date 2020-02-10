Quick links

'Not going to play tomorrow': Bielsa admits Leeds man won't feature against Brentford

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa
Leeds United attacker Tyler Roberts has been used frequently as a substitute by Marcelo Bielsa this season.

Marcelo Bielsa manager of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Leeds United at City Ground on February 08, 2020 in Nottingham, England.

Marcelo Bielsa has told the Yorkshire Evening Post that Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts will not feature tomorrow against Brentford.

Roberts was used as a substitute in Leeds’ last match against Nottingham Forest, but picked up a knock.

And Bielsa has suggested that he will not risk the Welsh international tomorrow.

“He is not going to be able to play tomorrow,” Bielsa said.

 

“He took a strong kick. It's incredible with this kick that he continued in the match, he proved that he is really engaged with the team and he was a very brave player to continue playing. It's a kick in the calf but there is no injury, just a big kick.”

Roberts’s injury has to go down as a blow to Leeds, as he frequently been utilised as a substitute by Bielsa recently.

The attacker may not be a starter, but his pace and energy off the bench could have proven a threat.

Leeds United's Tyler Roberts celebrates scoring his side's second goal

Leeds are under serious pressure to beat Brentford, as they have been in abject form of late.

Bielsa’s men have won just twice in their last 11 matches, and are now looking nervously over their shoulders.

Leeds will be leapfrogged by Brentford tomorrow if they lose, and if they fail to retain their automatic promotion spot frustrations are only set to rise even more.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

