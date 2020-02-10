Who is the dr in Call the Midwife? Fans swoon over Lee Armstrong as Doctor Kevin McNulty

Fans of BBC One's Call the Midwife have a potential new favourite character in Dr Kevin McNulty.

Call the Midwife has been one of the BBC's most popular shows over the last decade with over 10 million viewers watching regularly during the shows early years and more recent series still picking up around eight-to-nine million viewers per episode.

The show's popularity comes in no small part thanks to its captivating storylines but most of all, its loveable cast of characters.

Series 9 of Call the Midwife has been no different with several cast editions that have been huge hits with fans.

One such cast addition is that of Lee Armstrong as Dr Kevin McNulty who made his first appearance in series 9's fourth episode before returning in episode 6 on February 9th.

Call the Midwife episode 6

Episode 6 of Call the Midwife's ninth series follows several story threads throughout.

The Turners' hopes of adopting a child are put at risk after when May's mother, who was believed dead, arrives in the UK hoping to take their child back to Hong Kong.

At clinic, Valerie's cousin Maureen takes a huge risk in trying to make sure her soon-to-be-born baby arrives on the same day as her father and grandfather but her actions have damaging consequences.

Meanwhile, Fred, who has been growing large marrows for the Poplar Horticultural Show, is devastated to learn that the event has been cancelled.

Meet Lee Armstrong as Dr Kevin McNulty

Episode 6 of the new series re-introduces fans to Dr Kevin McNulty who is learning his trade under Dr Turner.

He first appeared in episode 4 but returns in this latest episode to assist Dr Turner in the goings-on at Nonnatus House.

In episode 6, we join Dr McNulty as he introduces himself to Sister Frances who is struggling with a bad case of period pain.

But the young doctor handles himself well despite a tough first day on the job and has become a huge hit with Call the Midwife fans in the process with several swooning over the new addition on social media.

Lee Armstrong: Film and TV roles

Lee Armstrong is a relative up-and-comer in the acting industry with his role as Dr McNulty in Call the Midwife only his eighth acting role to date.

His acting debut came in 2012 with an appearance in the detective drama Inspector George Gently which has been followed up by numerous TV roles and one particularly eye-catching film role.

Highlights in Lee Armstrong's career to date include appearances on Midsomer Murders, Coronation Street, Doctors, Endeavour and Christopher Nolan's 2017 epic Dunkirk.

Lee Anderson will next be on our screens in Call the Midwife in episode 7 of series 9 on February 16th.