Celtic

Scottish Premiership

Neil Lennon claims two Celtic players will start training today; one hasn't played in 2020

Olly Dawes
Neil Lennon, manager of Celtic looks on ahead of the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Ross County at Celtic Park on January 25, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Celtic will welcome two players back to training today.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has been quoted by The Scottish Sun as saying that Nir Bitton and Hatem Abd Elhamed will start training today.

The Bhoys were in Scottish Cup action on Sunday afternoon, travelling to take on League One side Clyde in what proved to be a fairly straightforward victory.

Olivier Ntcham smashed Celtic on front with a powerful strike, before Scott Brown added a second from close range before the break.

 

Vakoun Issouf Bayo grabbed a late third for Celtic, booking their ticket to the last eight of the competition, but there hasn't been much time to celebrate that victory.

Celtic host Hearts on Wednesday as league action returns, and Lennon may just have a double boost ahead of that game against Daniel Stendel's side.

Lennon admitted that holding midfielder Nir Bitton and defender Hatem Abd Elhamed will start training today, though Jeremie Frimpong isn't expected back just yet.

13th February 2019, Lennoxtown Training Centre, Glasgow, Scotland; Celtic Training session ahead of their Europa League tie against Valencia on 14th February; Nir Bitton of Celtic gives...

“We've got Bitton and Elhamed, they'll start training tomorrow, and then we just wait and see how long (Jeremie) Frimpong's going to be,” said Lennon.

Bitton picked up a hamstring niggle in the Scottish Cup tie at Partick Thistle last month, whilst Israeli international teammate Elhamed hasn't played in 2020, with his last appearance coming back in November.

A groin injury sustained in Dubai over the winter break has set him back, but it seems that he is now nearing a return to action in a big boost for Lennon and co.

Hatem Abd Elhamed of Celtic arrives prior to the UEFA Europa League group E match between Lazio Roma and Celtic FC at Stadio Olimpico on November 07, 2019 in Rome, Italy.

