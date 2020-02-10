Meet Mythic Quest star Charlotte Nicdao - Apple TV actress appeared in Thor: Ragnarok!

Apple TV plus has a new show in the form of Mythic Quest but who is starring actress Charlotte Nicdao?

Netflix has always been at the forefront of the streaming industry and until recently has thrived in a world with very little in the way of competition.

The year 2019, however, saw both Apple and Disney launch their very own streaming services in the hope of competing with and potentially toppling the streaming giant that is Netflix.

In the case of Apple TV+, since its initial launch on November 1st 2019, new content has been drip-fed to viewers with new films and TV series heading our way every few weeks.

The latest release to hit Apple TV+ is Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet.

What is Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet about?

Mythic Quest tells the story of a video game development studio and focuses on the relationships between the studio's employees.

Spearheading the studio is egomaniac creative director Ian Grimm (Rob McElhenney) who constantly wants to be the star of the show and even the studio's own games.

Trying to keep his creative whims in check is a team of game developers and other employees who actually have to get the work done at the game studio.

Meet Charlotte Nicdao as Poppy

Australian actress Charlotte Nicdao stars in Mythic Quest as Poppy Li, the lead engineer on the video game Mythic Quest and its first expansion Raven's Banquet.

Poppy is regarded as the brains behind the game and its latest expansion and her biggest addition for the new update, a shovel, receives huge acclaim when fans get their hands on the game but not after some considerable back-and-forth behind the scenes.

Charlotte Nicdao brings a huge amount of character to the series, even in what is an understated role. The 28-year-old actress and her signature Australian accent are the providers of plenty of laughs in the new comedy series.

What else has Charlotte Nicdao been in?

Charlotte Nicdao's first foray into the acting world came in 2004 in an episode of the TV series Fergus McPhail when she was just 12 years old.

Since then, the Australian actress has appeared in over 25 films and TV shows with the most prominent roles in her career coming in the likes of A Gurls Wurld between 2010-11, 2013's Camp, Please Like Me, Trip for Biscuits, Kuu Kuu Harajuku and Content.

While Charlotte has been hugely active in the world of TV, her film career is still in its infancy.

However, in 2017, Charlotte appeared in the Taika Waititi-directed Thor: Ragnarok where she appeared in the early theatre scene as an actress playing Lady Sif.

Mythic Quest, starring Charlotte Nicdao, is streaming weekly on Apple TV+ after launching on February 7th, 2020.