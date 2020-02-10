Murty signing unsure about his Rangers future, hints at decision this summer

Rangers allowed Jamie Murphy to leave Ibrox on loan in January.

Rangers winger Jamie Murphy has told The Scottish Sun that he still wants to play for the club – but didn't rule out leaving permanently.

The Gers swooped to sign Murphy in 2018, as Graeme Murty pounced to take the wide man on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion before the move became permanent.

Rangers paid around £1million for Murphy (Daily Mail), and he made a blistering start to life at Ibrox with five goals and 10 assists in his first 19 games.

Murphy looked primed to make a big impact in the 2018-19 campaign, starting with one goal and three assists in eight games, but disaster struck for him in August 2018.

Murphy suffered a major knee injury, ruling him out for the entire season – and he has struggled to get back into Steven Gerrard's side since returning earlier this term.

Now, Murphy has gone out on loan to Burton Albion for the rest of the season, reuniting with his former Sheffield United boss Nigel Clough with the League One side.

Murphy is in fine form early on at Burton, notching two goals and one assist in three games, and he has opened up on his situation, admitting that he spoke to Gerrard about his lack of playing time and decided he wanted to go and play elsewhere.

Murphy added that he will worry about his future in the summer and just focus on playing now, but whilst he would like to play for Rangers moving forward, he thinks his future depends on his loan displays.

“It was tough not playing, especially at Rangers. The boys have done well all season so I was just trying to work hard to get that chance,” said Murphy. “In the end I needed some games. I don’t think I could have had two years without playing, which was another reason for going. If I want to play till 35 and beyond I couldn’t miss two full years. I got the chance to go on loan and after speaking to the Rangers gaffer it was the right thing to do. I certainly don’t think I’d have played every game at Rangers. After this injury I felt I needed to play consistently for a while.”

“There’s only so much you can get from training. After my first couple of games down here my body has been aching, which is a feeling you don’t get from anything other than playing a proper professional game. We’ll worry about everything else in the summer. I think it all depends on how I do on loan. But I’d still make the move to Rangers, despite the injury and what’s happened. I wanted to play for Rangers. I’d obviously still like to play for Rangers and so that’s why I’ll always do the best I can,” he added.