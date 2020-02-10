Mourinho fires back at Paul Merson after his recent claims about Tottenham boss

Jose Mourinho has pushed Tottenham Hotspur closer to the Champions League places.

Jose Mourinho has fired back at Paul Merson after he claimed that the Tottenham boss is seemingly unhappy at the club and is showing the 'grumpy' signs he showcased during his days at Manchester United.

Speaking to Sky Sports News (10/02/2020 at 6:05 am), Mourinho made it clear that he's 'happy' at Tottenham and claims by 'some people who want to be in the news' is simply 'not true'.

"Contrary to some people who want to be in the news and telling things that are not true, I am really happy at the club," Mourinho told Sky Sports. "You know me quite well, so you know me enough to know that I am really happy.

"Difficult? Yes. Difficult. But if it wasn't difficult then it wouldn't be for me. I like the players. I like who they are. I like the boys that they are. I like very much the relationship I have with them, so I am really happy.

"If you see a bad face from me it's because of a bad result. I cannot change myself after a bad result. It's difficult for me to smile. But that's just me. The reality is that I am happy. I am very happy and I look forward to what is coming. But I look even more forward to the next season."

Merson had earlier stated that Mourinho was seemingly regretting his decision to make a move to Tottenham and was thinking 'what have I done come here?', as he told The Daily Star.

Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino in the Tottenham dugout in November in what was a surprise appointment and one that has so far produced mixed results.

Spurs are climbing up the league, performances have been indifferent, but they are still in the FA Cup and are sitting outside of the Premier League's top-four.

One thing is for sure, they are in a better situation than the one they were in earlier on in the season when things were just going from bad to worse under Pochettino.

Nonetheless, the North London club are currently four points outside of the Champions League places and a trip to fourth-placed Chelsea later on this month will be crucial to their hopes of securing a top-four finish at the end of the campaign.