Mikel Arteta comments on Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares fitness

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has given a response when asked about the fitness of the club's new signings, speaking to the club website.

Arteta is assessing his squad at close quarters during a mid-season break to Dubai.

Arsenal tied up two deals in the transfer window, signing Flamengo defender Pablo Mari and Southampton full-back Cedric Soares.

Neither player featured in Arsenal's match with Burnley before the break as it was too soon.

The Gunners face Newcastle in the Premier League on Sunday, and Arteta is non-committal on either player's fitness.

He did though tell the club website he is more optimistic about Pablo Mari being available.

Arteta said: "With Pablo a little bit more than Cedric, but we have to go step by step. He is a new player and I am sure he is very excited and wants to prove everything in three days, so we have to manage him wisely."

This training camp is a providing ground for the new boys, but neither are likely to be thrown straight into action.

They are there if Arsenal need them, and they will, but it's unfair to them and their teammates to pick them before they are ready.

A place on the bench against Newcastle is likely a best case scenario for both players.