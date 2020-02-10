Marcelo Bielsa makes claim about Leeds and Nottingham Forest players

Leeds United lost against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has told The Yorkshire Evening Post that his players were better than Nottingham Forest’s.

The Whites suffered a 2-0 loss at the hands of Forest away from home at the City Ground in the Championship at the weekend.

The Reds were arguably the better team over the course of the 90 minutes on Saturday evening and are now just a point behind the Whites in the Championship table.

Leeds head coach Bielsa believes that his players were better than Forest’s.

Bielsa told The Yorkshire Evening Post after the match on Saturday: “The team made a big effort. How the team ran today, all the effort the players did, really touched me tonight.

"We had better players than the opponent, but what we did wasn't enough to avoid another defeat. Trying to give an explanation now is not useful.”

Stats

Over the course of the 90 minutes at the City Ground on Saturday evening, hosts Forest had 30% of the possession, took 14 shots of which six were on target, and earned three corners, according to BBC Sport.

Visitors Leeds had 70% of the possession, took 13 shots of which one was on target, and earned eight corners, according to BBC Sport.

Improvement needed

Leeds do have a good team, and it is not by luck that they are second in the Championship table at the moment.

However, recent results and performances have not been good, and it is clear that for the Whites to clinch automatic promotion to the Premier League, they have to improve immediately.