Manager shares what Ranger staff member said midway during win

Connor Goldson of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers is a lucky lad.

Even Michael Beale felt that Rangers were lucky to avoid conceding a penalty on Saturday it seems.

The Gers moved into the quarter-final of the Scottish Cup by thumping Hamilton 4-1.

But there was a controversial moment in the first half when Rangers centre-back Connor Goldon handled the ball inside the area after an awkward diving header to cut out at a cross.

Steven Gerrard's side scored three of their four goals in the second half and a penalty to Accies might've changed the complexion of the tie.

And according to Hamilton boss Brian Rice, even Rangers' first-team coach Beale felt that the visitors were fortunate not to concede a spot-kick then.

He told The Scottish Sun: "Michael Beale said to me at half-time: 'That's a stonewall penalty, how did you never get it?'

"That's just the way it's been going. I'm disappointed, as the referee has a clear view of it."

Tam McManus also claimed on Twitter that it was a 'stonewall penalty, while Chris Sutton joked that the Rangers defender was unlucky not to catch the ball.

Still, the Ibrox side were in fine form during the second half and a penalty may not have even mattered, but you can't blame Rice for being upset over it.

It was a pretty blatant handball and if Beale could see it from the touchline then you wonder what the referee and his linesman's excuse were.