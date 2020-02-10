Quick links

Rangers

Manager shares what Ranger staff member said midway during win

Shane Callaghan
Connor Goldson of Rangers FC looks on prior to the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Connor Goldson of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers is a lucky lad.

Connor Goldson of Rangers celebrates after Nikola Katic of Rangers scores the winning goal during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December 29,...

Even Michael Beale felt that Rangers were lucky to avoid conceding a penalty on Saturday it seems.

The Gers moved into the quarter-final of the Scottish Cup by thumping Hamilton 4-1.

Subscribe

But there was a controversial moment in the first half when Rangers centre-back Connor Goldon handled the ball inside the area after an awkward diving header to cut out at a cross.

Steven Gerrard's side scored three of their four goals in the second half and a penalty to Accies might've changed the complexion of the tie.

 

And according to Hamilton boss Brian Rice, even Rangers' first-team coach Beale felt that the visitors were fortunate not to concede a spot-kick then.

He told The Scottish Sun: "Michael Beale said to me at half-time: 'That's a stonewall penalty, how did you never get it?'

"That's just the way it's been going. I'm disappointed, as the referee has a clear view of it."

Tam McManus also claimed on Twitter that it was a 'stonewall penalty, while Chris Sutton joked that the Rangers defender was unlucky not to catch the ball.

Still, the Ibrox side were in fine form during the second half and a penalty may not have even mattered, but you can't blame Rice for being upset over it.

It was a pretty blatant handball and if Beale could see it from the touchline then you wonder what the referee and his linesman's excuse were.

Connor Goldson of Rangers FC looks on prior to the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch