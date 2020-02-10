Manager shares what Ranger staff member said midway during win

Connor Goldson of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers is a lucky lad.
Even Michael Beale felt that Rangers were lucky to avoid conceding a penalty on Saturday it seems.
The Gers moved into the quarter-final of the Scottish Cup by thumping Hamilton 4-1.
But there was a controversial moment in the first half when Rangers centre-back Connor Goldon handled the ball inside the area after an awkward diving header to cut out at a cross.
Steven Gerrard's side scored three of their four goals in the second half and a penalty to Accies might've changed the complexion of the tie.
And according to Hamilton boss Brian Rice, even Rangers' first-team coach Beale felt that the visitors were fortunate not to concede a spot-kick then.
He told The Scottish Sun: "Michael Beale said to me at half-time: 'That's a stonewall penalty, how did you never get it?'
"That's just the way it's been going. I'm disappointed, as the referee has a clear view of it."
Tam McManus also claimed on Twitter that it was a 'stonewall penalty, while Chris Sutton joked that the Rangers defender was unlucky not to catch the ball.
Still, the Ibrox side were in fine form during the second half and a penalty may not have even mattered, but you can't blame Rice for being upset over it.
It was a pretty blatant handball and if Beale could see it from the touchline then you wonder what the referee and his linesman's excuse were.
Have something to tell us about this article?