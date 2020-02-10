'Looks the real deal': Some Leeds fans are raving about 19-year-old after he 'ran riot' today

Leeds United beat Bolton Wanderers 4-1 in an Under-23 game today.

Leeds United's first team are enduring a real struggle at the moment, but their Under-23's at least turned in a strong performance today.

Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest means Leeds have won just two of their last 10 games, so some of the youngsters in the Under-23's may be hoping to catch Marcelo Bielsa's eye.

Today, the Leeds Under-23's took on Bolton Wanderers at Thorp Arch, and ran out 4-1 winners in a comfortable victory for Carlos Corberan's side.

Leeds took the lead through Niall Huggins, and Liam McCarron quickly added a second for Leeds, before Jordan Stevens made it 3-0.

A superb from Theo Hudson then set up Bobby Kamwa for the fourth, with Callum King-Harmes grabbing one back for Bolton as a consolation.

There were run-outs for Gaetano Berardi and new signing Ian Carlo Poveda, but it was youngster Hudson who stole the show for Leeds supporters.

The 19-year-old winger flashed real ability against Bolton, with his run and assist for Kamwa's goal drawing huge praise from fans on Twitter.

Fans suggested that Hudson 'ran riot' and 'looks the real deal', believing that he deserves to be in and around the Leeds first team, even believing he has looked better than new boy Poveda.

Theo Hudson — PG (@HarteandSoul) February 10, 2020

Theo Hudson has run riot today #LUFC — Adam Walker (@AdamWalker14) February 10, 2020

Lovely little player, Theo Hudson. — Tasker (@Mr_Tasker) February 10, 2020

He needs to be in and around 1st team — Scotty win (@420Win) February 10, 2020

stand out player in last few games i have seen — Aaaccccc Ccc (@AaacccccCcc) February 10, 2020

Great play by Hudson & Kamwa we need them in the first team. — Debs Woodhall-James (@debswj62) February 10, 2020

52 mins , 4-0 , Theo Hudson looks the real deal — Rico_Eyles_MOT (@rico_eyles) February 10, 2020

That sound you can hear is me shamelessly jumping on the Theo Hudson bandwagon #lufc — MrPaulRobinson (@MrPaulRobinson) February 10, 2020

This Theo Hudson seems to have been doing better than Poveda the past couple of u23 games.... #lufc — Kieran Sheppard (@KieranSheppard) February 10, 2020