Leeds United

'Looks the real deal': Some Leeds fans are raving about 19-year-old after he 'ran riot' today

Olly Dawes
Leeds fans show their support prior to the Sky Bet Championship Play-off semi final second leg match between Leeds United and Derby County at Elland Road on May 15, 2019 in Leeds, England.
Leeds United beat Bolton Wanderers 4-1 in an Under-23 game today.

A general view of the Leeds United club crest prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion at Elland Road on October 01, 2019 in Leeds, England.

Leeds United's first team are enduring a real struggle at the moment, but their Under-23's at least turned in a strong performance today.

Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest means Leeds have won just two of their last 10 games, so some of the youngsters in the Under-23's may be hoping to catch Marcelo Bielsa's eye.

Today, the Leeds Under-23's took on Bolton Wanderers at Thorp Arch, and ran out 4-1 winners in a comfortable victory for Carlos Corberan's side.

 

Leeds took the lead through Niall Huggins, and Liam McCarron quickly added a second for Leeds, before Jordan Stevens made it 3-0.

A superb from Theo Hudson then set up Bobby Kamwa for the fourth, with Callum King-Harmes grabbing one back for Bolton as a consolation.

There were run-outs for Gaetano Berardi and new signing Ian Carlo Poveda, but it was youngster Hudson who stole the show for Leeds supporters.

General views of the stadium ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United v Aston Villa at Elland Road on December 3, 2016 in Leeds, England.

The 19-year-old winger flashed real ability against Bolton, with his run and assist for Kamwa's goal drawing huge praise from fans on Twitter.

Fans suggested that Hudson 'ran riot' and 'looks the real deal', believing that he deserves to be in and around the Leeds first team, even believing he has looked better than new boy Poveda.

Leeds fans show their support prior to the Sky Bet Championship Play-off semi final second leg match between Leeds United and Derby County at Elland Road on May 15, 2019 in Leeds, England.

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

