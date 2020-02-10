Leeds could be denied Jansson reunion, defeat would be galling either way

Leeds take on Brentford this week.

Picture the scene a moment: The final whistle blows on Tuesday night and Brentford have just beaten Leeds United.

Brentford star Pontus Jansson wheels away in celebration running towards the Bees fans, celebrating his side's victory, while his former Leeds teammates lie collapsed on the turf after a third successive defeat.

Fortunately for Leeds, this specific scenario could be avoided. Jansson has been out injured for the last four weeks and is a doubt for the midweek Championship game.

While Leeds have been going well without Jansson, the decision must be judged at the end of the season.

The Sweden international has not dropped out of the promotion race by joining the Bees, he's right in the thick of it.

Brentford are two points behind Leeds, and can overtake them with a win this week.

Leeds have a poor record at Griffin Road and Brentford have won their last two games in a row.

You can never rule a Marcelo Bielsa side out, and Leeds will be determined to bounce back this week. Doing so won't be easy.

Fans are already anxious, and seeing Jansson's side climb above them will sow further dissent, whether he features or not.

The centre-back was unceremoniously ditched by Leeds last summer on the instruction of Bielsa.

Fans hoped he'd be joining a side in mid-table obscurity, not one who could embarrass them by beating them to promotion.

Bielsa and Leeds would really hate to see it. This won't just be about one match, it would put their decisions last summer under the spotlight.

Jansson being injured will soften the blow of defeat and avoid being a very symbolic one for them. But a loss regardless would still hit Leeds hard, and it would be a pivotal moment in Brentford's promotion chase to move above them.