Championship

Lawrenson suggests Leeds United transfer disappointment, makes promotion prediction

Subhankar Mondal
A general view of Elland Road, home of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Millwall at Elland Road on January 28, 2020 in Leeds, England.
Leeds United are second in the Championship table at the moment.

Mark Lawrenson predicted on Football Focus on BBC One (12:28pm, February 8, 2020) that Leeds United will get promoted from the Championship at the end of the season.

The Liverpool legend, who now works as a pundit for BBC Sport, believes that Leeds are a very good side.

However, Lawrenson believes that the West Yorkshire outfit did not get the striker that they wanted in the January transfer window which would have guaranteed them automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds signed 22-year-old French striker Jean-Kevin Augustin on loan from RB Leipzig in the January transfer window until the end of the season.

 

However, the Whites initially explored the possibilities of signing Che Adams, Dwight Gayle, Andre Gray and Jarrod Bowen from Southampton, Newcastle United, Watford and Hull City last month, as the club’s managing director Angus Kinnear himself told BBC Radio Leeds.

Lawrenson said on Football Focus on BBC One (12:28pm, February 8, 2020): “They have all got the jitters, haven’t they, the supporters? And also, again, did they really get the striker that they wanted? No.

“If they had, I think it would have guaranteed Leeds automatic promotion, but they are a very, very good side, and I still think they will make it.”

General view at Elland Road home of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road on November 9, 2019 in Leeds, England.

Bouncing back

Leeds suffered a defeat at the hands of Nottingham Forest at the weekend, and the Whites will be determined to bounce back.

The Whites are facing stiff competition from the likes of Forest, Fulham and Brentford, and they need to put together a run of positive results now.

A general view of the Leeds United club crest prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion at Elland Road on October 01, 2019 in Leeds, England.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

