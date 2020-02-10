‘Kick up the backside’: Merson’s theory behind a David Moyes decision at West Ham

Kevin Nolan was recently drafted into the West Ham United coaching team.

Paul Merson shared his theory on Sky Sports News (2:55pm, February 8, 2020) why West Ham United manager David Moyes decided to add Kevin Nolan to his coaching staff.

Nolan is an ex-West Ham player, and the 37-year-old former midfielder was on the books of the London club from 2011 until 2015.

The Englishman was appointed as a first-team coach at the Hammers last week.

Former Arsenal star Merson, who now works as a pundit for Sky Sports, has given his take on Moyes’s decision to bring Nolan back to the London Stadium in a coaching capacity.

Merson said on Sky Sports News (2:55pm, February 8, 2020) when asked why Nolan has been added to the coaching team: “I think to get into the players, to try and wind them up, to just try and make them realise just how big it is.”

Merson added: “I think he has been brought in just to give a couple of people a kick up the backside along the way, and it won’t hurt him (Moyes). A bit like good cop, bad cop.”

Relegation threat

West Ham do have a good team, but there have been injury issues, and the Hammers are now in serious danger of getting relegated to the Championship at the end of the season.

The London club are third from bottom in the Premier League table at the moment with 24 points from 25 matches.

The Hammers will return to acton on February 24 when they take on Liverpool away from home at Anfield in the league.