Who are Julia Butters’ parents? Meet the ‘turkey sandwich Oscars girl’ from age to previous roles

Ten-year-old actress Julia Butters managed to sneak in a turkey sandwich at the 2020 Oscars but what do we know about the up-and-coming actress?

The Oscars awards ceremony is the biggest night in the cinema calendar.

It's an event full of glitz and glamour as the whole Hollywood industry converges in Los Angeles for a night of celebration.

However, while the Academy Awards are a huge highlight for many, actually getting through the four-hour-long ceremony can be a tough ordeal.

Not even the actors are safe from the length of the Oscars ceremony as Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress Julia Butters showed at last night's (February 9th) awards by going that extra mile to prepare for the ceremony.

Julia Butters gobbles up her night at the Oscars

The Oscars ceremony has a reputation for being a long and drawn-out process and that certainly isn't helped by an endless amount of adverts that slows down the process even further.

As a result, getting through the ceremony can be tough but Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress, Julia Butters, had a canny solution for the long ceremony as she managed to sneak a turkey sandwich into the ceremony inside her $2,495 Marzook purse.

Julia revealed that she brought the sandwich because she often hasn't liked the food on offer at awards ceremonies she's attended as well as the Oscars being notoriously lengthy.

Julia Butters brought a turkey sandwich in her purse because "I don't like some of the food here. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/sCDTr4GZYq — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) February 9, 2020

Get to know Julia Butters and her family

Julia Butters is a 10-year-old actress who, despite her young age, already has 11 acting credits to her name, the most high profile of which came in Quentin Tarantino's Oscar-nominated Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Born in April 2009, Julia grew up in Los Angeles with her parents Darrin Butters and Lorelei Butters who are both from Kearney, Nebraska.

While mother Lorelei is a homemaker, Julia's father Darrin has been heavily involved in the film industry for the last 20 years and works as an animator for Disney, working on the likes of Tangled, Frozen, Zootopia (Zootropolis) and Moana in the last decade.

Julia also has active social media accounts on Twitter and Instagram, both of which are managed by her parents with each boasting 8,000 and 67,000 followers respectively.

What has Julia Butters been in?

Julia Butters' acting debut came in 2014, at the age of five, when she appeared in an episode of the TV series Criminal Minds.

Following on from that, Julia has appeared in a host of film and TV roles with highlights coming in the likes of Best Friends Whenever, Transparent and American Housewife where she has appeared in over 80 episodes since first appearing in 2016.

Obviously, her biggest role to date came alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and we're sure that Julia Butters will be a name that hangs around in Hollywood for years to come.