Jose Mourinho names two Tottenham players at 'their limits'

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has told Sky Sports he is proud of his players.

Mourinho says there is an unrivalled togetherness in his squad and he named two stars he says are setting examples to the rest.

He praised Heung-Min Son and Lucas Moura for their contribution.

Mourinho said: "The spirit is amazing. The team has fought has made me even prouder of them.

"People like Son and Lucas going to their limits and giving absolutely everything."

Both Son and Lucas are having to help Spurs out up front during Harry Kane's extended absence with injury.

Neither player enjoy playing as a lead frontman, but each have been asked to help step in and fulfil the role.

For Tottenham it is working at the moment, recently beating Manchester City to move into fifth place temporarily, while they are also into the fifth round of the FA Cup.

A big test against RB Leipzig awaits in the Champions League, but Mourinho's side have a chance, and getting the best out of the players he has is crucial.

Son now has 14 goals for the season, just three ewer than Harry Kane's 17, with Lucas on seven.