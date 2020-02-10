'Looked like one of the best': Carragher makes Klopp claim about linked Liverpool target

Liverpool are just a number of Premier League clubs seemingly keen on Philippe Coutinho.

Jamie Carragher recently suggested that Philippe Coutinho has seemingly declined because he is no longer working under Jurgen Klopp, as he is now being tipped for a potential return to Liverpool.

The Daily Express recently claimed that Liverpool are just a number of Premier League clubs keen on Coutinho in the summer, as he simply hasn't been able to produce the goods at Barcelona.

Whilst recently speaking to The Telegraph, Carragher, used Coutinho as an example as someone who was once 'looking like the world's best' under Klopp, but with the German no longer in the background, he is looking 'less' like that player that was previously thriving at Anfield.

"The form of Coutinho or even Emre Can since they stopped working under Klopp underlines the manager’s influence," Carragher told The Telegraph. "Coutinho looked like one of the world’s best at Anfield. Less so since he left have merit.

"Supporters love to argue about the merits of how a title team is constructed as if there is a right or wrong way - What Klopp is achieving at Anfield is more a triumph of coaching and management, aided by skilled recruitment, than the flexing of financial muscle."

During the January transfer window of 2018, Coutinho made the switch from Liverpool to Barcelona for a fee in the region of £142 million [BBC Sport].

Whilst Liverpool perhaps didn't know it at the time, but it would go on to become one of the best deals in their history, not because of Coutinho leaving, but because of who they were able to bring through the Anfield doors - Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker.

Since then, Liverpool have reached the Champions League final, lifted their sixth European crown, become World Champions, and now they are on course to win a record-breaking Premier League title.

Meanwhile, Coutinho has struggled since leaving Merseyside, the fact that he is on-loan at Bayern Munich, albeit a giant on the European stage, from Barcelona, proves that things simply haven't gone to plan at the Nou Camp for the attacker.

If Coutinho were to return to Anfield there's no doubt that the fans would welcome him back, and he would add that something different to their midfield.

But could his recent decline and Liverpool's dramatic rise perhaps put them off pushing for his signature in the summer? Or is it a simple case of him needing Klopp and his coaching staff back in his life in order to get the best out of him once again?