'Is that a joke?': Some Leeds fans can't believe Bielsa's said after Forest defeat

Leeds United were beaten by Nottingham Forest at the weekend, in a damaging blow to their promotion chances.

Leeds United fans have hammered Marcelo Bielsa, after he said in the Yorkshire Evening Post that his side had ‘better players’ than Nottingham Forest.

Leeds’ bad form continued at the weekend, as they were beaten 2-0 by Forest at the City Ground.

The Whites’ performance throughout the contest was poor, as Forest were good value for their victory.

After the match Bielsa took the blame for the defeat and suggested that his side had underperformed.

"We had better players than the opponent, but what we did wasn't enough to avoid another defeat,” he said. Trying to give an explanation now is not useful. The resources the team have is enough.”

The comments have not gone down well with Leeds fans though, who are becoming frustrated.

Hmmmm. I'm close to saying Lolley and Grabban walk into to this side unconscious — Not Che Adams (@DirtyLeedsLeo) February 8, 2020

He’s wrong, very very wrong! — Eamonn (@etmcg78) February 8, 2020

Better players ? Not what I watched. At elland road yes but tonight not a chance. — mightywhites#lufc (@anglonorviking) February 8, 2020

Love the man bit it’s starting to get predictable — Neil Sabey (@Amosmav) February 8, 2020

Is that a joke. Sorry but without been rude that not what I see. I have a lot of time and respect him greatly but that is a cop out and complete rubbish !!!!! — SuperLUFC (@dansfootprints) February 8, 2020

Very wrong. Forest wanted it more, first to every second ball. Better than us in every department, could have been 4 — Stephen Priestley (@djpugsleeds) February 8, 2020

Watching a different game to me then, we were atrocious. I would keep ben white in defence and play shackleton in Philip's role. Why mess with the defence? — Brian Hodlin (@brilufc1) February 8, 2020

Leeds had looked well on course for promotion this term, but a terrible run of form now has put their top two place in serious doubt.

Only goal difference separates Leeds from Fulham in third, and they face a hugely testing tie on Tuesday evening when they take on Brentford.