Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

'Is that a joke?': Some Leeds fans can't believe Bielsa's said after Forest defeat

John Verrall
Marcelo Bielsa manager of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Leeds United at the City Ground, Nottingham on Saturday 8th February 2020.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United were beaten by Nottingham Forest at the weekend, in a damaging blow to their promotion chances.

Marcelo Bielsa manager of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Leeds United at City Ground on February 08, 2020 in Nottingham, England.

Leeds United fans have hammered Marcelo Bielsa, after he said in the Yorkshire Evening Post that his side had ‘better players’ than Nottingham Forest.

Leeds’ bad form continued at the weekend, as they were beaten 2-0 by Forest at the City Ground.

 

The Whites’ performance throughout the contest was poor, as Forest were good value for their victory.

After the match Bielsa took the blame for the defeat and suggested that his side had underperformed.

"We had better players than the opponent, but what we did wasn't enough to avoid another defeat,” he said. Trying to give an explanation now is not useful. The resources the team have is enough.”

The comments have not gone down well with Leeds fans though, who are becoming frustrated.

Leeds had looked well on course for promotion this term, but a terrible run of form now has put their top two place in serious doubt.

Only goal difference separates Leeds from Fulham in third, and they face a hugely testing tie on Tuesday evening when they take on Brentford.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch