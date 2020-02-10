Is Silent Witness on TV tonight? Has series 23 finished?

Episodes 9 and 10 of Silent Witness' 23rd series aired last week but are there more episodes to follow?

Silent Witness has been a near-constant fixture on our TV screens for the past 23 years.

Since the first episode of the BBC crime drama first hit our screens in 1996, millions have become enamoured with the Lyell Centre pathology team with each episode of the most recent series bringing in seven-to-eight million viewers per episode.

Last week's episodes 9 and 10 turned the drama levels up to 11 with real consequences facing our favourite Silent characters.

But with those episodes now out of the way, will there be more Silent Witness heading our way tonight?

ON THE LOOKOUT: 5 actors who could replace Richard Lintern in Silent Witness

Is Silent Witness on tonight?

No. Episodes 9 and 10 were the last in series 23.

The hugely dramatic two-parter gave us one of the most enthralling storylines in years and also saw two members of the much-loved cast depart whether voluntarily or otherwise.

However, while the 23rd Silent Witness series did come to an end, two more series have been confirmed by the BBC last week.

HITTING THE BIG-TIME: Liz Carr is taking on Hollywood after leaving Silent Witness

When will Silent Witness 24 be heading to our screens?

While it has yet to be officially confirmed, series 24 of Silent Witness is expected to release in January 2021 as 10 of the last 11 Silent Witness series have also aired in January.

Until then, though, fans can re-watch any episode from Silent Witness series 6-23 on BBC iPlayer.

What else is there to watch instead?

Hitting BBC One at 9pm tonight instead of Silent Witness is the documentary Rio and Kate: Becoming a Step Family while BBC Two have Mary Beard's Shock of the Nude and ITV are airing the latest episode of Cold Feet's ninth series.