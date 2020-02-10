Is Bioshock Infinite a sequel, prequel or a spin-off?

The gist of what you need to know about whether Bioshock Infinite is a sequel, prequel or spin-off so you know what order to play the Collection.

The Bioshock Collection is now available to own for free on PlayStation 4 as a part of the PS Plus line-up for February 2020. You may be wondering what would be the best order for playing the series in, so this brief guide will provide an explanation as to whether Bioshock Infinite is a sequel, prequel or a complete spin-off.

Bioshock Infinite and the first two entries both take place in different locales. Infinite is situated in the city of Columbia above the clouds, whereas the first two games take place in an underwater city named Rapture.

These two settings are complete polar opposites on a superficial level, but does that mean you can visit one without touring the other first?

Is Bioshock Infinite a sequel?

Bioshock Infinite is not a sequel to the other two Bioshock games situated in Rapture.

First of all, Bioshock Infinite takes place in 1912 whereas the first Bioshock in Rapture is situated in the 1960s.

However, although it's not a sequel, there are thematic connections between the games such as a lighthouse. In addition, Booker and Elizabeth do briefly end up in Rapture for a brief fan-service return to the original setting.

Can you play Bioshock Infinite without playing the others?

Yes, you can play Bioshock Infinite without having played the other games in the Collection first.

With that being said, it is highly recommended that you at least play the first ever Bioshock before Infinite. This is because you'll have a greater appreciation for Infinite's use of a lighthouse and its brief visit to the underwater city.

Not only that, but you'll also see the similarities between the Big Daddy and Songbird with the little sisters and Elizabeth.

We don't want to spoil the story for you in regard to its ending, but the conclusion to Infinite will also make a lot more sense from a philosophical point-of-view provided you've played the first Bioshock.

Is Bioshock Infinite a prequel?

Bioshock Infinite isn't a prequel to the first Bioshock game, but its Burial At Sea DLC is a precursor.

Again, we won't spoil anything for you in regard to plot, but Burial At Sea does take place in Rapture with players controlling Elizabeth instead of Booker.

While the consensus online is that the DLC is a prequel to the first Bioshock, there's been some confusion as to whether it directly links to the story of Jack and Andrew Ryan.

However, most people tend to agree that the events of Burial At Sea are canon despite some fans arguing over plot holes and contradictions.