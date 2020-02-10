'I'm disappointed': Allardyce comments on outfield Everton player after Saturday's game

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin netted his 11th Premier League goal of the season against Crystal Palace.

Sam Allardyce has told BT Sport, during their live Premier League coverage, that he was disappointed that Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin didn’t bag a brace at the weekend.

Everton ran out 3-1 winners at the weekend, with Calvert-Lewin getting his name on the scoresheet again.

The striker was there to seal the three points for the Toffees in the final minute, as he poked home from close range.

But Allardyce felt that Calvert-Lewin could have been even more clinical during the contest.

"I think he [Ancelotti] is relieved that Dominic Calvert-Lewin is scoring goals,” Allardyce said.

“I’m disappointed he didn't get two today because that was an easy miss.

"I wanted him to score that goal to keep it going, it might not affect him because he's on good form.”

Calvert-Lewin is currently enjoying the best goalscoring season of his career, with the Everton man earning plenty of plaudits.

The young forward has notched 11 goals in 24 goals in the Premier League this term, and looks to be full of confidence.

Everton also already appear to have turned the corner under Ancelotti, with the Toffees proving very hard to beat.

Everton have still only lost once since Ancelotti took over, and they have climbed the Premier League table at a rapid rate.