'I'm disappointed': Allardyce comments on outfield Everton player after Saturday's game

Carlo Ancelotti the head coach
Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin netted his 11th Premier League goal of the season against Crystal Palace.

Everton's English manager Sam Allardyce looks on before the English Premier League football match between Everton and Southampton at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on May 5,...

Sam Allardyce has told BT Sport, during their live Premier League coverage, that he was disappointed that Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin didn’t bag a brace at the weekend.

Everton ran out 3-1 winners at the weekend, with Calvert-Lewin getting his name on the scoresheet again.

The striker was there to seal the three points for the Toffees in the final minute, as he poked home from close range.

But Allardyce felt that Calvert-Lewin could have been even more clinical during the contest.

 

"I think he [Ancelotti] is relieved that Dominic Calvert-Lewin is scoring goals,” Allardyce said.

“I’m disappointed he didn't get two today because that was an easy miss.

"I wanted him to score that goal to keep it going, it might not affect him because he's on good form.”

Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton acknowledges the fans after the Premier League match between West Ham United and Everton FC at London Stadium on January 18, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Calvert-Lewin is currently enjoying the best goalscoring season of his career, with the Everton man earning plenty of plaudits.

The young forward has notched 11 goals in 24 goals in the Premier League this term, and looks to be full of confidence.

Everton also already appear to have turned the corner under Ancelotti, with the Toffees proving very hard to beat.

Everton have still only lost once since Ancelotti took over, and they have climbed the Premier League table at a rapid rate.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

