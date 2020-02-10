Quick links

'I love Leeds': £5.5m man admits he's got a soft-spot for the Whites

John Verrall
Leeds United sold Pontus Jansson to Brentford last summer.

Brentford defender Pontus Jansson has admitted to the Guardian that he still loves Leeds United.

Jansson left Leeds for Brentford in a £5.5 million transfer over the summer transfer window (YEP), and he is now in a promotion battle with his former side.

Brentford and Leeds are scrapping for an automatic promotion spot, with the two sides set to meet on Tuesday evening.

Brentford are currently one point behind Leeds in the Championship table.

 

And Jansson admits that he is hoping that the Whites manage to make it up with Brentford at the end of the campaign.

“If I could choose the top two teams to go up, I’d choose us and them [Leeds], of course,” Jansson said.

“I still have Leeds on my heart – that does not change just because I left. I will love Leeds until I die, and the same with Brentford. But I’d be lying if I said I don’t want Leeds to lose every game now, because I want us to pass them in the table.

“I still have a lot of friends in the team, I talk to the owner and some of the staff, so I want the best for them, but it is difficult when you are fighting against them for the top two spots.”

Leeds haven’t actually missed Jansson as badly as many suspected when he first left, as Ben White has stepped into their defence and been excellent.

However, the Swede’s intensity and passion may have helped them out currently, as Leeds have been on a terrible run of form.

The Whites have won just twice in their last 11 games, and Brentford could now leapfrog them if they are able to win on Tuesday.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

