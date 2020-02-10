'I feel much better': Newcastle man provides update over his fitness

Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin could have a key role to play for Steve Bruce's men between now and the end of the season.

Allan Saint-Maximin has confirmed to the Shields Gazette that he ‘feels much better’ at Newcastle United now.

Saint-Maximin has made a big impact at Newcastle since signing in the summer, but the winger has struggled with injury at times.

The French winger has suffered two hamstring problems throughout the season.

But Saint-Maximin insists that he is fully recovered from injury trouble now, and is back to full health.

“I feel much better,” said Saint-Maximin. “I’ve been injured two times. You know hamstrings are really difficult, because I use my pace to run.

“I run a lot, strong sprints, and I have to be careful. I keep going, I keep working, and now I feel much better. I’m happy to score for my team. Everybody knows it was an important game.”

Saint-Maximin showed his class on his last appearance for Newcastle, as he helped blast them through in the FA Cup.

The skilful wide-man unleashed a rocket of a shot against Oxford United to win the game for Newcastle in extra-time.

Saint-Maximin’s ability to carry the ball forward and take players on is crucial to Bruce’s side, as he helps them get up the pitch.

Newcastle like to defend deep, so Saint-Maximin’s pace on the counter makes them a much greater threat.

The Magpies are next in action on Sunday, when they take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.