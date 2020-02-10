'I feel like he's gonna walk': Some Leeds fans worried by Marcelo Bielsa comments

The Leeds United coach gave very long answers in his press conference last week.

Some Leeds United fans on Twitter are concerned by what Marcelo Bielsa said during this afternoon's press conference.

Bielsa has overseen just two victories from the Whites' last 11 Championship games and bizarrely they could drop out of the automatic promotion places if tomorrow's trip to Brentford goes awry too.

Leeds had an 11-point cushion in the top two at one point in December and now only goal difference separates them and third-placed Fulham.

It's been a horrible couple of months for the Elland Road club as pressure mounts on the veteran Argentine coach.

Bielsa's job isn't at stake, but there is increasing frustration from the fanbase on some of his team selections - including playing Patrick Bamford ahead of new signing Jean-Kevin Augustin up front.

Speaking to the media on the Thursday before the 2-0 defeat by Nottingham Forest this past weekend, the 64-year-old answered only five questions over the course of 59 minutes.

Bielsa, speaking through his translator, gave lengthy responses to the questions that came at him, but he suggested that he's aware of jokes being made at his expense over his detailed answers.

He told The Yorkshire Evening Post today, ahead of tomorrow's trip to Brentford: "Understand that if I give you answers and explanations then each time and after I listen to a lot of jokes.

"Everybody makes jokes about the explanations, it's not like I am looking down on people, I am just trying to transmit with humility things I am sure about."

Bielsa isn't happy that so much was made of his long answers last Thursday. Thinks people made jokes about it and says he's just trying to provide as much detail in his answers as he can, so everyone knows exactly what he thinks. — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) February 10, 2020

I feel like hes gonna walk — Joe Griffiths (@joeb_gri) February 10, 2020

I have the same feeling — Luke Hobson (@Luke_Hobson1989) February 10, 2020

cant blame him. was all over 3 questions in 1 hr. he must get fed up — David Harrison (@DaveHarr1son) February 10, 2020

This makes me sad considering how much he’s done already for us and how far we’ve come yes we’ve achieved nothing but we’re playing a hell of a lot better football than 2 years ago under very difficult circumstances — David Redmond (@dave_leedsutd) February 10, 2020

He's not a happy man. If we keep pushing him to the limit, he will walk. Could you press guys bring him a Costa coffee next time? Maybe it will help? — Gyp (@Gypster1971) February 10, 2020

It’s actually really disrespectful — Indy Bansel (@IndyBansel) February 10, 2020

I’m worried for his mental state and that of the players — Steve Coulson (@stevecoulson69) February 10, 2020

Having won only four points from the last 18 available, this is certainly the toughest period that Bielsa has endured since taking charge of Leeds in the summer of 2018.

And it's fascinating to see how the former Athletic Bilbao and Argentina boss sparks a turnaround.

The good news is that midfielder Kalvin Phillips is available tomorrow following a three-game ban and that could, in theory, be a perfect tonic for Leeds.